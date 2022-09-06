Ukraine hits Russian pontoon bridges in Kherson Oblast.
September 6, 2022 4:30 pm
According to the Southern Operational Command, Ukrainian forces attack two floating bridges near Darivka and Hola Prystan. All Russian pontoon bridges in the region are in firing range, the military says.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
