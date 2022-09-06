Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine hits Russian pontoon bridges in Kherson Oblast.

September 6, 2022 4:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Southern Operational Command, Ukrainian forces attack two floating bridges near Darivka and Hola Prystan. All Russian pontoon bridges in the region are in firing range, the military says.

