Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine downs Russian aircraft on Feb. 26

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 4:31 am
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft with a man-portable air-defense system, Ukraine’s 110th Mechanized Brigade reported on Feb. 26.

The Su-25 aircraft was downed near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The military added that the Russian army continues its offensive operations in the direction of Avdiivka. 

However, according to the brigade, the operations are unsuccessful, and Russian forces are suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment. 

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

