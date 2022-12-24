Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine bans fuel wood exports.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 8:49 pm
The government banned the exports because fuel wood is the primary resource for heating in many Ukrainian communities, especially those near the front line, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 25

"Russian attacks on the energy system only increase the strategic importance (of fuel wood)," he said. 

Moscow launched a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine on Nov. 23, primarily targeting energy infrastructure. 

The attack caused emergency blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova. 

It was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

