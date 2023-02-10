Ukraine asks Netherlands for fighter jets

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren confirmed that Ukraine has submitted a request asking the Netherlands to supply F-16 fighter jets, reported NOS news organization.

"We need to discuss the availability of F-16s with the Americans and other allies," Ollongren said. "And we have to look seriously at the consequences, it can't just happen overnight. We have to be honest about that."

Previously, the Dutch government said it will look into providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets if Kyiv asks for it.