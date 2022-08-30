UK intelligence: Ukrainian long-range precision strikes continue to disrupt Russian resupply in southern Ukraine
August 30, 2022 9:43 am
According to the U.K. Defense Ministry on Aug. 30, the extent of Ukrainian advances in the region can not yet be confirmed. While Russia is trying to bolster its forces near Kherson, most units are reportedly “under-manned and reliant upon fragile supply lines by ferry and pontoon bridges across the Dnipro.”
