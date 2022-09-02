Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 2, 2022 10:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 2 that Moscow-led exercises such as Vostok 2022, in which Russia claimed 50,000 troops will take part, have not been successful in improving Moscow's ability to conduct a large-scale operation. The ministry noted that such events are "heavily scripted" and are "primarily to impress Russian leaders and international audiences."

