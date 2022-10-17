Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 24, 2022
The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 24 that, as Ukrainian troops advance further downstream along the Siverskyi Donets and Inhulets rivers, Russian forces are trying to target the sluice gates of dams. However, it is reportedly unlikely to cause “significant disruption” as the dams are located far from combat zones.

