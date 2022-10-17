UK intelligence: Russian forces try to strike dams to flood Ukrainian military crossing points
September 24, 2022 10:59 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 24 that, as Ukrainian troops advance further downstream along the Siverskyi Donets and Inhulets rivers, Russian forces are trying to target the sluice gates of dams. However, it is reportedly unlikely to cause “significant disruption” as the dams are located far from combat zones.
