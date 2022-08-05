Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Intelligence: Russian forces have likely undermined security, safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

August 5, 2022 10:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 5 that Russia’s intentions regarding the Zaporizhzhia plant remain unclear. The ministry noted that Russian troops used artillery based near the plant to target Ukrainian-controlled territory. Russian forces also use the nuclear power plant to reduce the risk of their equipment and personnel being attacked by Ukraine, the ministry said.

