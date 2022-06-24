Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK intelligence: Russia renews attempts to advance south of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

June 18, 2022 11:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the British Defense Ministry, Russia’s goal is to advance deeper into Donetsk Oblast, as well as to “envelop the Sievierodonetsk Pocket from the north.” Since June 14, Russian proxies have also claimed they are trying to "establish humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians to flee Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, which is a mechanism used by Russia to “manipulate the battlespace and impose the forced transfer of populations,” the ministry said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
