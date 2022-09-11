UK intelligence: Putin lies about grain exports from Ukraine
September 11, 2022 11:09 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that only 60,000 tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine since August has been sent to developing nations, and most has been sent to the EU, is “not true.” UN figures indicate that around 30% of exports have been supplied to low- and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Ukrainian forces are also continuing to make “significant gains” in Kharkiv Oblast, although fighting is ongoing near Kupiansk and Izium.
