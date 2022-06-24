UK Defense Ministry: At least 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered.
May 20, 2022 8:56 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said an unknown number of Ukrainian forces remain inside the plant. The ministry’s update also said that Ukraine’s resistance in Mariupol means that Russian troops need to be re-equipped and refurbished prior to redeployment. However, Russian forces will likely be redistributed without adequate preparation due to pressure to achieve operational objectives.