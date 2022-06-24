Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: At least 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered.

May 20, 2022 8:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said an unknown number of Ukrainian forces remain inside the plant. The ministry’s update also said that Ukraine’s resistance in Mariupol means that Russian troops need to be re-equipped and refurbished prior to redeployment. However, Russian forces will likely be redistributed without adequate preparation due to pressure to achieve operational objectives.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
