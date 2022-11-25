Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 25, 2022

UK Defense Ministry: Russian conscripts face heavy casualties in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 11:02 am
Share

The U.K. Defense Ministry said there are likely high casualty rates among mobilized Russian reservists due to frontal assaults near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and digging trench systems under artillery fire near Svatove, Luhansk Oblast. 

The ministry said Russian conscripts often face “confusion over eligibility for service, inadequate training and personal equipment, and commitment to highly attritional combat missions.” 

Many reservists are likely deployed without adequate medical status checks, and many are compelled to serve with serious health conditions. 

“The Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of reservists’ families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives are serving under,” the ministry added. 

The Institute for the Study of War said on Nov. 2 that Russian enlistment officers are continuing to mobilize men despite Shoigu’s previous announcements of the conclusion of partial mobilization and transition into the conscription period on Oct. 28. 

 Russian President Vladimir Putin declared partial mobilization in Russia on Sept. 21. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK