UK Defense Ministry: Russia withdraws from Kherson in ‘relatively good order'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 20, 2022 9:46 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 20 that a “more effective, single operational command” may have resulted in a withdrawal that was more orderly than previous major Russian retreats during the war. However, Russia's force “remains riven by poor junior and mid-level leadership and cover-up culture.”

