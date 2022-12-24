UK Defense Ministry: Russia unlikely to achieve operational breakthrough in Donetsk Oblast despite heavy losses

Both Russia and Ukraine have “significant forces” fighting in the southern-central sector of Donetsk Oblast for the past two weeks but neither side has made much progress, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 27.

In its daily intelligence briefing, the ministry said the Pavlivka and Vuhledar area remain “heavily contested," with Russian Naval Infantry units suffering high casualties.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has officially disclosed their own casualty rate over the past weeks of heavy fighting in the eastern Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Russia sees the area as a launching pad for further offensive operations into the Ukrainian-held territories of Donetsk Oblast but it is unlikely to achieve a breakthrough due to the lack of quality forces, according to the intelligence report.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Nov. 27 that Russia is still conducting its main operations in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, where the heaviest fighting rages on.