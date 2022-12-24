Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

UK Defense Ministry: Russia unlikely to achieve operational breakthrough in Donetsk Oblast despite heavy losses

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 10:19 am
Both Russia and Ukraine have “significant forces” fighting in the southern-central sector of Donetsk Oblast for the past two weeks but neither side has made much progress, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 27.

In its daily intelligence briefing, the ministry said the Pavlivka and Vuhledar area remain “heavily contested," with Russian Naval Infantry units suffering high casualties.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has officially disclosed their own casualty rate over the past weeks of heavy fighting in the eastern Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Russia sees the area as a launching pad for further offensive operations into the Ukrainian-held territories of Donetsk Oblast but it is unlikely to achieve a breakthrough due to the lack of quality forces, according to the intelligence report.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Nov. 27 that Russia is still conducting its main operations in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, where the heaviest fighting rages on.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

