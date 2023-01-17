Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 17, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russia struggles to identify targets, uses inaccurate missile in urban setting

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 17, 2023 10:11 am
The U.K Defense Ministry confirmed that Russia killed at least 40 people in Dnipro using an AS-4 Kitchen, the NATO reporting name for a Soviet Kh-22 anti-ship missile.

According to the ministry's daily intelligence update, the missile, fired from a Tu-22M3 Backfire medium bomber, is "notoriously inaccurate" when used against ground targets in urban areas.

However, the dysfunction of Russia's long-range strike capabilities is more profound than the missile's inaccuracy, according to the briefing. Russia likely struggles to dynamically identify targets and assess battle damage quickly and accurately, according to the briefing.

Weapons similar to the Kh-22 have been used on civilian centers before, such as a strike on a mall in Kremenchuk, which killed at least 20 people. 

