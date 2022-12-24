Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
UK Defense Ministry: Russia has stopped deploying BTGs due to ‘intrinsic weaknesses’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 10:04 am
Russia has likely stopped deploying Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) in Ukraine over the past three months as several weaknesses have rendered them insufficient in high-intensity, large-scale combat, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported

The ministry cites the decentralized distribution of artillery, which has “not allowed Russia to fully leverage its advantage in numbers of guns,” as a reason for this shift. 

There are also reportedly few BTG commanders “empowered to flexibly exploit opportunities in the way the BTG model was designed to promote.” 

Russia has employed BTGs extensively in Ukraine since the start of its full-scale war.

