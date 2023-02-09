Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, February 9, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Both sides likely to avoid major offensives in March due to muddy conditions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 9, 2023 10:04 am
Share

Both the Ukrainian and Russian militaries will likely avoid planning major offensives from mid to late March due to the “extremely” muddy conditions, though nothing can be ruled out, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Feb. 9.

The weather continues to play “a significant role” in the war, with the movement of vehicles expected to get more complicated as the temperature rises and the snow melts, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

The terrain would likely be at its “worst” for vehicle maneuver in late March, but “perceived political or operational opportunities can override such concerns,” the ministry said, referring to how Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 despite seemingly unfavorable terrain conditions.

The U.K.’s bulletin comes as some of the fiercest battles of the war unholds around the city of Bakhmut in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, as well as near Vuhledar, which sits some 50 km southwest of the Russian occupied Donetsk city.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK