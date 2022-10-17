Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Two more bodies with traces of torture found in Kharkiv Oblast

October 15, 2022 2:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Prosecutor General's Office said on Oct. 15 that two more bodies of men with "traces of violent death" were discovered in the liberated village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast.

The civilians, whose bodies were found two days earlier in a grave, were held captive by Russian soldiers during the occupation. According to the report, they had fractured skulls, jaws, and ribs. Prosecutors will conduct forensic medical examinations before the bodies are reburied.

Torture chambers have been discovered across the liberated territories in Kharkiv Oblast, including in Kazacha Lopan.

