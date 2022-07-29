Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 29, 2022 8:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Liz Truss, Tory leadership frontrunner in British election campaign, vowed to continue providing weapons and humanitarian aid for Ukraine if she won the prime minister's office. “This conflict is in the balance, and now is not the time for sounding off about concessions and compromises to an appalling dictator...I am the candidate the British people can trust on Ukraine, and that they can trust to defend our freedom at home and abroad,” she said.

