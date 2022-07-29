Truss: ‘As prime minister I will be Ukraine’s greatest friend’
This item is part of our running news digest
July 29, 2022 8:21 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Liz Truss, Tory leadership frontrunner in British election campaign, vowed to continue providing weapons and humanitarian aid for Ukraine if she won the prime minister's office. “This conflict is in the balance, and now is not the time for sounding off about concessions and compromises to an appalling dictator...I am the candidate the British people can trust on Ukraine, and that they can trust to defend our freedom at home and abroad,” she said.