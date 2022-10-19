Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Three wounded in Russian drone attack on Chernihiv

October 19, 2022 5:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two of the three victims of the kamikaze drone attack on the city of Chernihiv on Oct. 19 are in intensive care, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office. No fatalities have been recorded, he said.

Earlier on Oct. 19, explosions were reported in Chernihiv Oblast. According to Operational Command "North," two Russian missiles were shot down above the village of Kipti in the oblast.

During Russia's attack with missiles and kamikaze drones across Ukraine, explosions were also reported in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a power plant was hit by a missile, according to the local governor.

