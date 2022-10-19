Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Explosions reported in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia oblasts

October 19, 2022 2:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
At least two explosions were reported in Kyiv. In Kyiv Oblast, according to its governor Oleksiy Kuleba, air defense is hitting targets. 

Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhiy Borzov also reported at 2 p.m. that the region is under Russia's missile attack. There are few details at the moment.

Ukraine's media also reported explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernihiv. According to Operational Command "North," two Russian missiles were shot down above the village of Kipti in Chernihiv Oblast.

The explosions might indicate either incoming Russia's attacks or that Ukrainian air defense destroys airborne threats, or both.

