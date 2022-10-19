Russian missile hits power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
October 19, 2022 5:24 pm
A fire broke out at the Burshtyn coal-fired power station after it was hit by a Russian cruise missile on the afternoon of Oct. 19, according to Ivano-Frankivsk Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk.
The strike was part of another large-scale Russian bombardment of energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine. Emergency services reached the scene quickly and no casualties were reported, Onyshchuk said in a video address posted on Telegram.
Aside from Ivano-Frankivsk, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia oblasts on Oct. 19.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.