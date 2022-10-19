Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian missile hits power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

October 19, 2022 5:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A fire broke out at the Burshtyn coal-fired power station after it was hit by a Russian cruise missile on the afternoon of Oct. 19, according to Ivano-Frankivsk Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk.

The strike was part of another large-scale Russian bombardment of energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine. Emergency services reached the scene quickly and no casualties were reported, Onyshchuk said in a video address posted on Telegram.

Aside from Ivano-Frankivsk, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia oblasts on Oct. 19.

