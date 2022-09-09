The Guardian: Italian journalist injured near frontline in Kherson Oblast
September 9, 2022 3:11 pm
Italian freelance journalist Mattia Sorbi was hospitalized in Russian-occupied territory after the car he was in allegedly went over a mine a few days ago. The driver with whom he was traveling was reportedly killed. The Italian Foreign Ministry said it was in touch with Sorbi and has “positive news of his state of health.” Russian accounts of the incident are not yet confirmed.
