Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Swiss media: Credit Suisse bank freezes $19 billion in Russian assets

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 5:55 pm
Share

Swiss bank Credit Suisse blocked over $19 billion in Russian money, according to SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

By doing so, Credit Suisse alone reportedly froze a third of all declared Russian assets in Switzerland.

According to the publication, out of the $19 billion, only $4.32 billion belong to people from the Swedish sanctions list. The remaining $14.7 billion are that of people under other countries’ sanctions.

Credit Suisse also reportedly froze funds of the Russian Central Bank or the Russian state.

The State Secretariat for the Economy of Switzerland previously announced the freeze of Russian assets worth $8.1 billion and 15 real estates as part of sanctions the country imposed on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK