Southern Command: Russian forces stage shooting in Kherson to accuse Ukraine of urban warfare
September 18, 2022 6:26 pm
Ukraine's military Southern Operational Command said that the video published online in which Russian troops are shooting on the streets of Russian-occupied Kherson is part of a false flag plot to frame Ukrainian troops and allege that Kyiv is endangering civilians. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29.
