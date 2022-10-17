Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 18, 2022 6:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's military Southern Operational Command said that the video published online in which Russian troops are shooting on the streets of Russian-occupied Kherson is part of a false flag plot to frame Ukrainian troops and allege that Kyiv is endangering civilians. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29.

