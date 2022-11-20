Shmyhal: Ukraine imports about 8,500 generators per day

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the temporary suspension of customs duties and VAT on generators and charging stations to allow Ukrainians to buy them at an affordable price and survive the winter despite Russia’s attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Shmyhal, 8,500 generators are being imported by Ukraine daily.

Earlier on Nov. 18, Shmyhal said that the recent Russian attacks on the country had disabled almost half of Ukraine’s energy system.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. Attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime, according to the Geneva Conventions.

On Nov. 15, Moscow launched its largest missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing emergency power outages across the country. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces launched around 90 missiles at targets across Ukraine on that day.

