Schemes: Satellite pictures show expansion of mass graves near Mariupol.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 13, 2022 12:23 am
The Planet Labs satellite has recorded changes in two villages in Donetsk Oblast northwest of the Russian-occupied Mariupol, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Schemes investigative project reported. The mass grave in Stariy Krym's cemetery has almost doubled in size and reached 340 meters. The graves are growing due to the hundreds of civilians killed by Russian troops, the Mariupol City Council said.