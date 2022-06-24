Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 13, 2022 12:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Planet Labs satellite has recorded changes in two villages in Donetsk Oblast northwest of the Russian-occupied Mariupol, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Schemes investigative project reported. The mass grave in Stariy Krym's cemetery has almost doubled in size and reached 340 meters. The graves are growing due to the hundreds of civilians killed by Russian troops, the Mariupol City Council said.

