externalSBU: Oligarch Medvedchuk, ex-Putin advisor Surkov implicated in Russian coup plot.

August 31, 2022 7:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), two unnamed individuals were charged with preparing a coup d'état in 2019 in close cooperation with Kremlin-linked oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, his Civic Choice organization, and Vladislav Surkov, then Russian presidential advisor.

