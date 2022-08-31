SBU: Oligarch Medvedchuk, ex-Putin advisor Surkov implicated in Russian coup plot.
August 31, 2022 7:50 pm
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), two unnamed individuals were charged with preparing a coup d'état in 2019 in close cooperation with Kremlin-linked oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, his Civic Choice organization, and Vladislav Surkov, then Russian presidential advisor.
