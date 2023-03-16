Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Satellite images show destruction in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 1:26 am
Share

Satellite images show destruction in BakhmutDestroyed homes in a residential neighbourhood in Bakhmut on March 6, 2023 (Maxar Technologies)

Recently published satellite images from Maxar Technologies show the magnitude of destruction across Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast as of March 6.

The images show destroyed residences and a damaged railroad bridge.

Ukraine’s military reported on March 9 that the situation in Bakhmut is “very difficult,” but Ukrainian forces prevented the city’s encirclement.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 8 that the city might fall “in the coming days,” but he emphasized that the loss won’t be a critical juncture in the war.

The battle for Bakhmut, a once prosperous industrial city in eastern Ukraine, has been raging for the past seven months. The Russian military is attempting to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast, roughly half of which it currently occupies. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK