Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 23, 2022

Russia's missile attack hit residential building in Mykolaiv, no casualties reported

October 23, 2022 10:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that Russian troops attacked the city with S-300 missiles overnight on Oct. 23. One of the missiles hit a five-story residential building, Sienkevych said.

The attack also damaged a 10-story residential building, a heating line, a children's playground, and several parked cars. There were no casualties, Sienkevych said.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Oct. 23 that 14 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok