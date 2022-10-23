Russia's missile attack hit residential building in Mykolaiv, no casualties reported
October 23, 2022 10:09 am
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that Russian troops attacked the city with S-300 missiles overnight on Oct. 23. One of the missiles hit a five-story residential building, Sienkevych said.
The attack also damaged a 10-story residential building, a heating line, a children's playground, and several parked cars. There were no casualties, Sienkevych said.
Ukraine's Air Force reported on Oct. 23 that 14 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.