Russia’s attack on central Kyiv kills 8, injures 24
October 10, 2022 10:31 am
As of around 8:45 a.m., six cars have caught fire and over 15 cars are damaged as a result of the attack on Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District on Oct. 10, reported the advisor to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Rostyslav Smirnov.More information to come.
