Russians attack Ochakiv, Kryvyi Rih with Iranian drones.
September 22, 2022 8:30 pm
Russian forces used Shahed-136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones against the Ochakiv port infrastructure and a building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 22.
