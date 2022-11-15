Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Russian strikes at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure cause power outages in Moldova

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 7:17 pm
The Isaccea-Vulcanesti power line supplying the electricity to Moldova was automatically disconnected as a safety measure which led to massive power outages across the country, according to Moldovian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu and news outlet TV8. It happened during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Nov. 15.

Power outages have been reported in several Moldovian regions, and electrical transport stopped operating in the country’s capital Chisinau, TV8 wrote.

The Isaccea-Vulcanesti power line is the main transmission line through which Moldova receives electricity from Romania.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
