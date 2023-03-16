Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast wounds child
February 27, 2023 1:25 am
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 26 injured a child, Oleksii Roslov, head of the city military administration, told Suspilne television.
Russia’s shelling also damaged several houses and a car, he added.
Earlier, on Feb. 25, the Russian army also shelled Kostiantynivka.
One person was injured as a result of the shelling on Feb. 25.
Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief