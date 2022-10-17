Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian proxy claims car traffic resumed at Crimean Bridge after morning explosion

October 8, 2022 5:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's proxy in occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, said that cars and buses can again cross the bridge over the Kerch Strait after going through a security check.

Ferry movement for trucks will start within several hours, according to Aksenov, and the railway traffic on the bridge is expected to be resumed by the end of Oct. 8.

Earlier on Oct. 8, an explosion took place at the illegally constructed bridge, which links the occupied peninsula with Russia, causing fire on the span that carries railway traffic.

Russia's proxies in Crimea blamed Ukraine for the attack. Kyiv hasn't officially responded to the accusation, however, multiple Ukrainian officials hinted at Ukraine's involvement.

