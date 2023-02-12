Russian propaganda media briefly displays anti-war, anti-Putin news items

Several pieces with uncensored anti-Kremlin headlines about Russia's war against Ukraine were briefly published on the website of Russian propaganda tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda on Feb.12, according to Prodolzenie sleduet, a project founded by journalists formerly employed at Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Headlines of the items posted on the site included "Putin orders the killing of ciivilians in Ukraine" and "EU creates tribunal in The Hague for trial of Putin".

The news items were taken down by administrators less than ten minutes after being published, according to the report.

Some of the items included information about prisoner recruitment by the Wagner Group and opposition figures' treatment in Russian prisons, including imprisoned leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

According to the report, the news items were published by Komsomolskaya Pravda 24-year-old news reporter Vladimir Romanenko, who had worked at the outlet for half a year.