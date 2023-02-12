Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Russian propaganda media briefly displays anti-war, anti-Putin news items

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 1:36 pm
Share

Russian propaganda media briefly displays anti-war, anti-Putin news itemsA screenshot of the Komsomolskaya Pravda website shows anti-Kremlin headlines reportedly posted by a 24-year-old employee.

Several pieces with uncensored anti-Kremlin headlines about Russia's war against Ukraine were briefly published on the website of Russian propaganda tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda on Feb.12, according to Prodolzenie sleduet, a project founded by journalists formerly employed at Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Headlines of the items posted on the site included "Putin orders the killing of ciivilians in Ukraine" and "EU creates tribunal in The Hague for trial of Putin".

The news items were taken down by administrators less than ten minutes after being published, according to the report.

Some of the items included information about prisoner recruitment by the Wagner Group and opposition figures' treatment in Russian prisons, including imprisoned leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

According to the report, the news items were published by Komsomolskaya Pravda 24-year-old news reporter Vladimir Romanenko, who had worked at the outlet for half a year.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK