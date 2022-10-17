Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 30, 2022 3:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian missiles targeted a residential area in the city of Dnipro and hit a transport facility. At least 50 buses and an administrative building of the facility caught fire. At least one person was killed and two injured in the attack, according to Reznichenko. 

