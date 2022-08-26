Russian media reports forest fires broke out near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
August 26, 2022 6:11 am
Russian state media RIA Novosti quoted local occupational authorities who claimed that a large forest fire broke out near the power plant.
