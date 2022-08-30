Russian forces suffer heavy losses in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 7:19 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 82 Russian soldiers and destroyed 30 units of equipment, including two T-72 tanks, 11 Msta-B howitzers, three MLRS, an S-300 missile system, heavy flamethrower system, Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, an anti-tank guided missile, NONA self-propelled mortar system, 120 mm mortar system, two self-propelled howitzers, and six armored vehicles. Ukraine’s military also destroyed three ammunition depots and a makeshift bridge in the region.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.