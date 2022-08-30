Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 82 Russian soldiers and destroyed 30 units of equipment, including two T-72 tanks, 11 Msta-B howitzers, three MLRS, an S-300 missile system, heavy flamethrower system, Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, an anti-tank guided missile, NONA self-propelled mortar system, 120 mm mortar system, two self-propelled howitzers, and six armored vehicles. Ukraine’s military also destroyed three ammunition depots and a makeshift bridge in the region.