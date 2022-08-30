Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 30, 2022

externalRussian forces suffer heavy losses in southern Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 7:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 82 Russian soldiers and destroyed 30 units of equipment, including two T-72 tanks, 11 Msta-B howitzers, three MLRS, an S-300 missile system, heavy flamethrower system, Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, an anti-tank guided missile, NONA self-propelled mortar system, 120 mm mortar system, two self-propelled howitzers, and six armored vehicles. Ukraine’s military also destroyed three ammunition depots and a makeshift bridge in the region.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok