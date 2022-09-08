Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 2:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Around midnight on Sept. 8, Russian forces shelled the Saltivka and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. The first strike hit an object critical to life in the city, and the second hit one of the enterprises of Kharkiv. Information about the damage and casualties is still being confirmed.

