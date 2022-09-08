Russian forces shell 2 Kharkiv districts, fire breaks outs in Saltivka
September 8, 2022 2:22 am
Around midnight on Sept. 8, Russian forces shelled the Saltivka and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. The first strike hit an object critical to life in the city, and the second hit one of the enterprises of Kharkiv. Information about the damage and casualties is still being confirmed.
