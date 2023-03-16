Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast on Feb. 27

Russian troops targeted six communities in Sumy Oblast, including Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, Krasnopillia, and Seredyna-Buda, regional military administration said on Feb. 27.

No casualties were reported, but Russia's shelling of the Seredyna-Buda community damaged two private residences, while in the Nova Sloboda community, a warehouse and a private residence were damaged.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.