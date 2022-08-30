Russian forces shell Red Cross base in Sloviansk
August 30, 2022 1:06 pm
According to Ukraine’s Red Cross Society Rapid Response Unit Commander, Taras Logginov, Russian forces shelled a Red Cross evacuation unit with 152-mm artillery.There are no reports of casualties.
