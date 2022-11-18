Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, 1 civilian killed
November 18, 2022 3:31 am
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Nov. 17 that Russian forces shell Chornobaivka, Antonivka and Kherson using rocket launchers, mortars and heavy artillery. One civilian was killed by shrapnel.
The command also reported that Russia continues to keep seven combat ships in the Black Sea, including one submarine missile carrier equipped with four Kalibr missiles on board.
