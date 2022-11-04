Russian forces impose 24-hour curfew in occupied Kherson
November 4, 2022 6:31 pm
Kirill Stremousov, the head of the Russian proxies in occupied Kherson Oblast, announced the curfew on Nov. 4, according to Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti. Stremousov cited the need to defend Kherson from so-called “terrorist attacks.” The Russian occupation government stepped up the deportation of local residents from Kherson Oblast on Nov. 1 amid Ukraine’s continuing counter-offensive. Russia ordered up to 70,000 residents within a 15-kilometer zone east of the Dnieper to be resettled deeper into the region.
