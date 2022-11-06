Russian forces deport residents from six settlements in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast

Starting on Nov. 6, Russians have begun to forcibly “evacuate” residents of Hola Prystan, Oleshky, Kakhovka, Hornostaivka, Velyka Lepetykha, and Verkhnii Rohachyk settlements, according to the National Resistance Center.

Russians are now actively setting up a defense line in the region while putting soldiers in stolen houses, where they resort to looting, the center reported.

Prior, Russians said they would move up to 60,000 Ukrainian civilians to occupied parts of Ukraine or Russia, saying that Ukrainian forces were likely to speed up their southern counteroffensive.

