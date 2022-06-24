Dmitry Medvedev, an ex-president of Russia and a deputy chairman of the Security Council, said the authorities need to strengthen control over people and organizations labeled as "foreign agents" by the government. The foreign agent law is seen as a major tool for cracking down on dissent. Any private individual or a group who receives any amount of foreign funding can be declared a foreign agent. Currently, "foreign agents" are required to label anything they publish with the disclaimer that they are foreign agents. They also face numerous restrictions and are required to file regular financial statements and undergo annual audits.