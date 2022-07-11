Russian collaborators destroy monument commemorating Hero of Ukraine Vasyl Slipak
This item is part of our running news digest
July 11, 2022 1:46 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mariupol mayor, published a video of individuals destroying a monument erected in Luhanske, Donetsk Oblast, to commemorate Vasyl Slipak, a world-renowned Ukrainian opera singer and veteran who died defending Ukraine in the east in 2016. He was awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine” posthumously in 2017 for his efforts.