externalRussian collaborators destroy monument commemorating Hero of Ukraine Vasyl Slipak

July 11, 2022 1:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mariupol mayor, published a video of individuals destroying a monument erected in Luhanske, Donetsk Oblast, to commemorate Vasyl Slipak, a world-renowned Ukrainian opera singer and veteran who died defending Ukraine in the east in 2016. He was awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine” posthumously in 2017 for his efforts.

