externalRussian collaborator found hanged in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 1:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Andrii Ryzhkov, a Russian collaborator and former Ukrainian border guard, was found hanged in temporarily occupied Mykhailivka on Aug. 27, reports Ukrinform, citing the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. Ryzhkov was installed by Russia as the city’s so-called “police chief.” No further information was provided.

