Andrii Ryzhkov, a Russian collaborator and former Ukrainian border guard, was found hanged in temporarily occupied Mykhailivka on Aug. 27, reports Ukrinform, citing the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. Ryzhkov was installed by Russia as the city’s so-called “police chief.” No further information was provided.

