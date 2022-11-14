Russian-backed militant in Donetsk Oblast convicted for attacking civilians in Mariupol.
November 14, 2022 1:33 pm
The militant with the nom de guerre Phil has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for high treason and participation in the activities of illegal armed groups, the prosecutor's office of Donetsk Oblast reported on Nov. 14. Ukraine’s Security Service said that the militant had operated a T-72 tank during the hostilities in Mariupol and conducted at least 20 attacks targeting residential high-rise buildings in the city.
