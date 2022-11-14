Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, November 14, 2022

externalRussian-backed militant in Donetsk Oblast convicted for attacking civilians in Mariupol.

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 1:33 pm
Share

The militant with the nom de guerre Phil has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for high treason and participation in the activities of illegal armed groups, the prosecutor's office of Donetsk Oblast reported on Nov. 14. Ukraine’s Security Service said that the militant had operated a T-72 tank during the hostilities in Mariupol and conducted at least 20 attacks targeting residential high-rise buildings in the city.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK