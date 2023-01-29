Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Russian attacks kill 4, injure 17 in Donetsk Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 8:46 am
Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed four civilians and wounded 17 others over the past 24 hours, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 29.

Three people were killed in Kostyantynivka and one was killed in Bakhmut, the governor said.

In Kostyantynivka, Russian military targeted a residential area, injuring another 14 people and damaging four apartment buildings, a hotel, some car garages and civilian cars.

Two people were injured in Chasiv Yar and one person was wounded in Bakhmut.

It is currently impossible to determine the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha, he added.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
